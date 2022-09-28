Are Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Equinox Gold Corp.’s stock clocked out at 3.07, up 1.32% from its previous closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1745705 shares were traded. EQX reached its highest trading level at $3.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8806.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQX traded 2.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 303.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.62M. Insiders hold about 8.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.71% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.14, compared to 9.81M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.