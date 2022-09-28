As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) offers stability

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) closed the day trading at 40.52 down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $40.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15009101 shares were traded. CSCO reached its highest trading level at $41.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, UBS reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $48.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when BHATT PRAT sold 19,168 shares for $44.28 per share. The transaction valued at 848,790 led to the insider holds 38,158 shares of the business.

Sharritts Jeffery S. sold 637 shares of CSCO for $28,468 on Sep 13. The EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr now owns 166,370 shares after completing the transaction at $44.69 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Martinez Maria, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,674 shares for $46.40 each. As a result, the insider received 216,878 and left with 273,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cisco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has reached a high of $64.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSCO traded about 18.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSCO traded about 21.18M shares per day. A total of 4.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.11B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.04, compared to 42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

CSCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.52, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92. The current Payout Ratio is 52.60% for CSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 26 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $12.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.94B to a low estimate of $12.52B. As of the current estimate, Cisco Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.13B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.82B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.78B and the low estimate is $50.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.