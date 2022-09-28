As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) offers stability

The closing price of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) was 16.37 for the day, up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $16.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2588578 shares were traded. LBAI reached its highest trading level at $17.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LBAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On April 28, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $23.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Gragnolati Brian bought 1,000 shares for $18.74 per share. The transaction valued at 18,740 led to the insider holds 22,177 shares of the business.

Hanson James E. II bought 1,125 shares of LBAI for $20,283 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 26,476 shares after completing the transaction at $18.03 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Hanson James E. II, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,025 shares for $18.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,434 and bolstered with 25,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lakeland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBAI has reached a high of $20.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.73.

Shares Statistics:

LBAI traded an average of 152.88K shares per day over the past three months and 178.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.39M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LBAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 10.17, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, LBAI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.06. The current Payout Ratio is 35.40% for LBAI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2014 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.9M to a low estimate of $82.71M. As of the current estimate, Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.83M, an estimated increase of 32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.61M, an increase of 35.00% over than the figure of $32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.19M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $343M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $334.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.2M, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $360.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $374.45M and the low estimate is $340.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.