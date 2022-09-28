As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) offers stability

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) closed the day trading at 1.71 up 2.40% from the previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1055366 shares were traded. MAPS reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.20 from $10 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Camire Brian sold 12,250 shares for $2.65 per share. The transaction valued at 32,478 led to the insider holds 200,681 shares of the business.

Feijoo-Osorio Juan Jose sold 28,174 shares of MAPS for $74,698 on Aug 23. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 383,602 shares after completing the transaction at $2.65 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Lee Arden, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 27,876 shares for $2.65 each. As a result, the insider received 73,908 and left with 524,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has reached a high of $15.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8694.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAPS traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAPS traded about 956.6k shares per day. A total of 86.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.14M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MAPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $-0.15.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63M to a low estimate of $61.5M. As of the current estimate, WM Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $46.93M, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.66M, an increase of 33.00% over than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $263.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $193.15M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $348.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.8M and the low estimate is $316M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.