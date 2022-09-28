AUPH (Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.48, up 4.47% from its previous closing price of $7.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1459592 shares were traded. AUPH reached its highest trading level at $7.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AUPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $31.

Oppenheimer Downgraded its Outperform to Perform on October 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when MacKay-Dunn R. Hector bought 5,000 shares for $11.00 per share. The transaction valued at 54,985 led to the insider holds 11,000 shares of the business.

MILNE GEORGE M JR bought 5,000 shares of AUPH for $54,100 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.82 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Donley Matthew Maxwell, who serves as the Ex VP, Intern’l Operations of the company, sold 3,052 shares for $12.01 each. As a result, the insider received 36,655 and left with 16,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $33.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AUPH traded 2.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.67M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 9.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6M, up 195.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.5M and the low estimate is $202.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 86.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.