AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) closed the day trading at 0.65 down -10.23% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0744 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003028 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $6.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4233.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVRO traded about 257.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVRO traded about 366.25k shares per day. A total of 43.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 452.3k with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.69, while EPS last year was $-0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.41 and $-2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.33. EPS for the following year is $-2.14, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.05 and $-3.12.