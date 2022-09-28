BE (Bloom Energy Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Bloom Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at 21.20, up 2.17% from its previous closing price of $20.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2503340 shares were traded. BE reached its highest trading level at $21.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE sold 3,345 shares for $24.64 per share. The transaction valued at 82,421 led to the insider holds 351,118 shares of the business.

Sridhar KR sold 11,500 shares of BE for $282,785 on Sep 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 481,938 shares after completing the transaction at $24.59 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Griffiths Glen, who serves as the EVP, Services of the company, sold 2,115 shares for $24.71 each. As a result, the insider received 52,262 and left with 345,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $37.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BE traded 3.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.24M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.66, compared to 16.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $229.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $281M to a low estimate of $204.8M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $228.47M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.89M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $346.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.1M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972.18M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.