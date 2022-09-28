Considering Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $45.36 in the most recent trading day, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) closed at 44.94, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142858 shares were traded. AXSM reached its highest trading level at $46.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $34.

On June 10, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $112.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on June 10, 2021, with a $112 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when JEFFS ROGER bought 3,950 shares for $37.30 per share. The transaction valued at 147,350 led to the insider holds 120,756 shares of the business.

Pizzie Nick bought 428 shares of AXSM for $14,968 on Nov 18. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 201 shares after completing the transaction at $34.97 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Pizzie Nick, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 527 shares for $35.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,708 and bolstered with 41,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 213.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 115.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $71.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.29M. Insiders hold about 19.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 5.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.36% and a Short% of Float of 19.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.84 and a low estimate of $-2.28, while EPS last year was $-0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.01, with high estimates of $-0.62 and low estimates of $-1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.76 and $-5.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.2. EPS for the following year is $-2.53, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $-8.95.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $401M and the low estimate is $93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 272.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.