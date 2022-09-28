Considering Equillium Inc. (EQ) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $1.93 in the most recent trading day, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) closed at 2.37, up 22.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11168338 shares were traded. EQ reached its highest trading level at $2.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Keyes Jason A sold 7,000 shares for $2.83 per share. The transaction valued at 19,810 led to the insider holds 77,720 shares of the business.

Keyes Jason A sold 5,000 shares of EQ for $12,600 on Jun 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 84,720 shares after completing the transaction at $2.52 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Keyes Jason A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $3.18 each. As a result, the insider received 25,440 and left with 89,720 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQ has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9776.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 36.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 40.00, compared to 858.75k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.38 and a low estimate of $-0.44, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.4, with high estimates of $-0.34 and low estimates of $-0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.17 and $-2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.04. EPS for the following year is $-1.48, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.03 and $-1.79.