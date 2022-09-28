Considering Huntsman Corporation (HUN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $24.00 in the most recent trading day, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) closed at 24.12, up 0.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2572364 shares were traded. HUN reached its highest trading level at $24.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $35 previously.

On September 20, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares for $29.90 per share. The transaction valued at 298,995 led to the insider holds 341,614 shares of the business.

ESPELAND CURTIS E bought 15,000 shares of HUN for $452,644 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 18,533 shares after completing the transaction at $30.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntsman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has reached a high of $41.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 205.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 8.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HUN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.65, compared to 0.85 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 13.60% for HUN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 03, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Huntsman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.45B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.78B and the low estimate is $8.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.