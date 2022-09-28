Considering The Timken Company (TKR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $59.30 in the most recent trading day, The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) closed at 60.95, up 2.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1139297 shares were traded. TKR reached its highest trading level at $61.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 150.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On February 15, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $78.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Fracassa Philip D. sold 8,484 shares for $68.78 per share. The transaction valued at 583,530 led to the insider holds 85,659 shares of the business.

Kyle Richard G sold 7,478 shares of TKR for $503,718 on Aug 10. The President and CEO now owns 339,843 shares after completing the transaction at $67.36 per share. On May 26, another insider, WOODS JACQUELINE F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,860 shares for $59.89 each. As a result, the insider received 171,285 and left with 16,568 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKR has reached a high of $78.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 467.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 622.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.20M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.25, compared to 1.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.14, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.16. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for TKR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1397:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $6.04, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, The Timken Company’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.13B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.85B and the low estimate is $4.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.