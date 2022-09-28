Cummins Inc. (CMI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) closed the day trading at 203.17 up 0.24% from the previous closing price of $202.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005207 shares were traded. CMI reached its highest trading level at $207.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $238 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Satterthwaite Tony sold 4,866 shares for $230.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,120,032 led to the insider holds 59,276 shares of the business.

Barner Sharon R sold 3,115 shares of CMI for $701,217 on Aug 11. The VP – Chief Administrative Off. now owns 16,348 shares after completing the transaction at $225.11 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Padmanabhan Srikanth, who serves as the President – Engine Busines of the company, sold 6,020 shares for $222.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,336,506 and left with 22,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cummins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMI has reached a high of $247.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $184.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 216.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 210.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMI traded about 830.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMI traded about 756k shares per day. A total of 141.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.42M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 2.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

CMI’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.28, up from 5.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 30.20% for CMI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.56 and a low estimate of $4.01, while EPS last year was $4.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.88, with high estimates of $6.06 and low estimates of $4.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.94 and $16.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.6. EPS for the following year is $19.66, with 24 analysts recommending between $24.14 and $15.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.02B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.43B and the low estimate is $24.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.