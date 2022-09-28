FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) closed the day trading at 1.06 up 34.14% from the previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2464 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050593 shares were traded. FNGR reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FNGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 4,806 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 9,708 led to the insider holds 705,000 shares of the business.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 194 shares of FNGR for $392 on Apr 26. The CEO now owns 700,194 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $9.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9735, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5575.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FNGR traded about 72.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FNGR traded about 54.76k shares per day. A total of 42.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.64M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 24.07k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.