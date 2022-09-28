GGAL (Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) closed at 7.51 in the last session, down -4.57% from day before closing price of $7.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1548670 shares were traded. GGAL reached its highest trading level at $8.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GGAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGAL has reached a high of $12.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GGAL traded on average about 718.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 461.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.03M. Insiders hold about 53.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GGAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 965.15k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GGAL is 0.36, which was 1.02 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.83 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.62. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.67 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $367.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $367.83M to a low estimate of $367.83M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s year-ago sales were $560.54M, an estimated decrease of -34.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $399.24M, a decrease of -39.00% less than the figure of $-34.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $399.24M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 53.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.17B and the low estimate is $3.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.