How is MAG Silver Corp.’s (AMEX: MAG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) closed at 10.67 in the last session, down -1.75% from day before closing price of $10.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072569 shares were traded. MAG reached its highest trading level at $11.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.10 and its Current Ratio is at 30.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $21.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAG traded on average about 492.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 654.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.70M. Insiders hold about 1.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.69% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 2.49M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.97.