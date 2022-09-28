I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in On Holding AG (ONON).

After closing at $16.56 in the most recent trading day, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) closed at 16.93, up 2.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2359078 shares were traded. ONON reached its highest trading level at $17.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On May 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on May 09, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $55.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 316.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.26M. Insiders hold about 37.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.22, compared to 17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $-0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $743.04M, up 47.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.