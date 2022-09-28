I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Research Alliance Corp. II (RACB).

The price of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ: RACB) closed at 9.81 in the last session, up 0.20% from day before closing price of $9.79. In other words, the price has increased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1116691 shares were traded. RACB reached its highest trading level at $9.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RACB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,990 shares for $9.80 per share. The transaction valued at 401,702 led to the insider holds 1,909,584 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RACB has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RACB traded on average about 150.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 3.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RACB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 1.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.