I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Thor Industries Inc. (THO).

After closing at $68.88 in the most recent trading day, Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) closed at 71.75, up 4.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1978711 shares were traded. THO reached its highest trading level at $72.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $89.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on April 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when WOELFER W. TODD bought 1,225 shares for $81.55 per share. The transaction valued at 99,899 led to the insider holds 70,325 shares of the business.

ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 3,000 shares of THO for $228,000 on Jun 29. The Director now owns 133,400 shares after completing the transaction at $76.00 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 750,000 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Thor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $128.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 763.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 913.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.10M. Shares short for THO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.22M with a Short Ratio of 10.13, compared to 9.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.07% and a Short% of Float of 17.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, THO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.62, compared to 1.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 8.50% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.37 and a low estimate of $2.94, while EPS last year was $4.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.91 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.42 and $18.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.39. EPS for the following year is $10.17, with 13 analysts recommending between $12 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.88B to a low estimate of $3.37B. As of the current estimate, Thor Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.59B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.32B, up 31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.55B and the low estimate is $9.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.