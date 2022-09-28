In spite of Nasdaq Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NDAQ) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) closed at 56.96 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $56.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1681132 shares were traded. NDAQ reached its highest trading level at $57.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nasdaq Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on August 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $200 from $190 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $241.

On February 15, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $225.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on February 15, 2022, with a $225 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when SKULE JEREMY sold 2,100 shares for $59.80 per share. The transaction valued at 125,580 led to the insider holds 58,581 shares of the business.

DENNISON ANN M sold 6,500 shares of NDAQ for $403,000 on Sep 08. The Executive Vice President now owns 50,345 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Peterson Bradley J, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $61.67 each. As a result, the insider received 740,040 and left with 135,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nasdaq’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has reached a high of $71.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NDAQ has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 1.9M over the past ten days. A total of 492.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NDAQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 1.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NDAQ is 0.80, from 1.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.94. EPS for the following year is $8.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.71 and $7.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $883.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $901.44M to a low estimate of $869.45M. As of the current estimate, Nasdaq Inc.’s year-ago sales were $833.26M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $910.71M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $941M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $878.03M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDAQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.42B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.