In spite of Sprinklr Inc.’s (NYSE:CXM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Sprinklr Inc.’s stock clocked out at 9.00, up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $8.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1517802 shares were traded. CXM reached its highest trading level at $9.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CXM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Sarin Manish sold 3,931 shares for $10.21 per share. The transaction valued at 40,136 led to the insider holds 559,015 shares of the business.

Adams Diane sold 655 shares of CXM for $7,028 on Sep 15. The Chief Culture & Talent Officer now owns 113,998 shares after completing the transaction at $10.73 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Haley Daniel P, who serves as the General Counsel and Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 40,481 shares for $10.66 each. As a result, the insider received 431,527 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $20.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CXM traded 581.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 258.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.39M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $147.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.24M to a low estimate of $145.6M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.29M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $607.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $613.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.39M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $745.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.1M and the low estimate is $727.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.