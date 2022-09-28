In the case of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), what’s next?

The closing price of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) was 0.39 for the day, down -11.85% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0527 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104955 shares were traded. LPCN reached its highest trading level at $0.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3605.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPCN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.20 and its Current Ratio is at 22.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on June 24, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 10, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 12, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Patel Mahesh V. bought 100,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 41,000 led to the insider holds 1,403,090 shares of the business.

Fogarty Krista bought 12,500 shares of LPCN for $10,750 on May 17. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 12,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On May 16, another insider, Patel Mahesh V., who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,495 and bolstered with 1,303,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lipocine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPCN has reached a high of $1.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9520.

Shares Statistics:

LPCN traded an average of 239.68K shares per day over the past three months and 275.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.24M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LPCN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.95, compared to 2.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.06 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $-0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.14M, down -86.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.7M and the low estimate is $4.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 238.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.