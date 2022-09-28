In the case of UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR), what’s next?

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) closed the day trading at 40.55 down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $40.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3750429 shares were traded. UDR reached its highest trading level at $41.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UDR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14515.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on September 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $46 from $48 previously.

On August 19, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $54.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when ALCOCK HARRY G sold 17,000 shares for $55.30 per share. The transaction valued at 940,100 led to the insider holds 35,667 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UDR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDR has reached a high of $61.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UDR traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UDR traded about 2.78M shares per day. A total of 324.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.00M. Shares short for UDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 9.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Dividends & Splits

UDR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.52, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.16. The current Payout Ratio is 303.70% for UDR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $378.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $387M to a low estimate of $365.75M. As of the current estimate, UDR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $329.77M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.02M, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $371.9M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.