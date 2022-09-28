In What Direction Will Metacrine Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Goes From Here?

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) closed the day trading at 0.50 up 18.45% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0747 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1824015 shares were traded. MTCR reached its highest trading level at $0.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4487.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTCR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Klassen Preston sold 44,748 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 22,472 led to the insider holds 922,510 shares of the business.

Walker Paul Edward sold 459,700 shares of MTCR for $444,853 on Dec 22. The 10% Owner now owns 2,563,257 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, New Enterprise Associates 16,, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 459,700 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider received 444,853 and left with 2,563,257 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCR has reached a high of $4.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5442.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTCR traded about 482.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTCR traded about 438.02k shares per day. A total of 42.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.04M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 483.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 704.91k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.16 and $-1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.32, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.32 and $-1.32.