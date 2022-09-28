Invest in Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $9.47 in the most recent trading day, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) closed at 9.60, up 1.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084671 shares were traded. CCU reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 01, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.20.

On August 13, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $17.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on August 13, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Compania’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCU has reached a high of $18.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 313.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 360.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.06M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CCU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 709.98k with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 283.85k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CCU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.39, compared to 2.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.93. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CCU, which recently paid a dividend on May 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 19, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $581.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $603M to a low estimate of $560.08M. As of the current estimate, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s year-ago sales were $524.93M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $765.53M, a decrease of -5.00% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $769M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $762.07M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.