Invest in DXC Technology Company (DXC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) closed at 23.34 in the last session, down -0.98% from day before closing price of $23.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4671364 shares were traded. DXC reached its highest trading level at $24.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DXC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $31 from $39 previously.

On March 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $30.

MoffettNathanson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR sold 53,831 shares for $36.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,974,397 led to the insider holds 162,310 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DXC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXC has reached a high of $39.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DXC traded on average about 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 232.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.52M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DXC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 7.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DXC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1156:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.94. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.78B to a low estimate of $3.7B. As of the current estimate, DXC Technology Company’s year-ago sales were $4.11B, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.27B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.78B and the low estimate is $14.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.