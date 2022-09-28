Investing in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s stock clocked out at 0.72, down -25.07% from its previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1589824 shares were traded. NLSP reached its highest trading level at $0.8340 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6506.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NLSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLSP has reached a high of $2.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5940, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8885.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NLSP traded 483.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 424.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.43M. Insiders hold about 26.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NLSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 102.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 105.53k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.55 and $-0.58.