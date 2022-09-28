Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) closed at 474.14 down -0.05% from its previous closing price of $474.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015459 shares were traded. NOC reached its highest trading level at $479.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $471.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northrop Grumman Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $550.

On July 29, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $488 to $529.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when CHESTON SHEILA C. sold 4,025 shares for $473.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,907,810 led to the insider holds 25,350 shares of the business.

Wilson Thomas L Jr sold 582 shares of NOC for $280,524 on Aug 04. The CVP and Pres. Space Systems now owns 2,094 shares after completing the transaction at $482.00 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Warden Kathy J, who serves as the Chair, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $481.87 each. As a result, the insider received 4,818,743 and left with 134,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOC has reached a high of $515.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $345.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 477.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 443.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOC has traded an average of 730.39K shares per day and 955.62k over the past ten days. A total of 155.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NOC is 6.92, from 5.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for NOC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:9035 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.44 and a low estimate of $5.63, while EPS last year was $6.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.44, with high estimates of $7.11 and low estimates of $6.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.1 and $24.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.83. EPS for the following year is $27.31, with 18 analysts recommending between $28.48 and $26.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.67B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.01B and the low estimate is $37.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.