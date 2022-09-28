Investing in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s stock clocked out at 26.50, down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $27.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1097968 shares were traded. REYN reached its highest trading level at $27.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REYN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on April 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $31 from $33 previously.

On March 29, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $26.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Reynolds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REYN has reached a high of $32.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REYN traded 384.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 477.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.20M. Insiders hold about 74.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for REYN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 9.30, compared to 3.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, REYN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $942.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $954.8M to a low estimate of $934M. As of the current estimate, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s year-ago sales were $891.42M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.