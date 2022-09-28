Investing in The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) closed at 60.57 up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $60.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4366195 shares were traded. TJX reached its highest trading level at $61.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The TJX Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On July 28, 2022, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $67 to $60.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Herrman Ernie sold 50,282 shares for $65.90 per share. The transaction valued at 3,313,800 led to the insider holds 696,439 shares of the business.

Goldenberg Scott sold 16,551 shares of TJX for $1,125,468 on Aug 18. The SEVP, CFO now owns 102,576 shares after completing the transaction at $68.00 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Canestrari Kenneth, who serves as the SEVP – Group President of the company, sold 29,977 shares for $68.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,038,436 and left with 130,922 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TJX has reached a high of $77.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TJX has traded an average of 5.32M shares per day and 4.79M over the past ten days. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.16B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TJX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 12.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TJX is 1.18, from 0.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for TJX, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 06, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.88 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TJX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.55B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.56B and the low estimate is $52.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.