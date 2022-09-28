Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) stock

The price of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) closed at 11.19 in the last session, up 0.72% from day before closing price of $11.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172802 shares were traded. NAD reached its highest trading level at $11.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1151.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 257.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAD has reached a high of $16.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAD traded on average about 584.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 688.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 233.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.40M. Shares short for NAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 121.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 394.85k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NAD is 0.65, which was 0.67 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.