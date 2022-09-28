Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sea Limited (SE) stock

After closing at $53.97 in the most recent trading day, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) closed at 54.60, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5023853 shares were traded. SE reached its highest trading level at $57.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 121.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $105.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $372.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 555.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.71M. Insiders hold about 14.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 18.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-1.38, while EPS last year was $-0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.13, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.51. EPS for the following year is $-3.32, with 23 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-6.4.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.16B to a low estimate of $443.79M. As of the current estimate, Sea Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 39.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.96B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.02B and the low estimate is $2.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.