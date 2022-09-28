Is this a Prime Time To acquire Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock

The price of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) closed at 169.86 in the last session, up 2.88% from day before closing price of $165.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5867493 shares were traded. SNOW reached its highest trading level at $174.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 166.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $242.

On September 16, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.

On August 19, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $182.CapitalOne initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 19, 2022, with a $182 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Slootman Frank sold 1,651 shares for $181.11 per share. The transaction valued at 299,013 led to the insider holds 135,781 shares of the business.

Dageville Benoit sold 724 shares of SNOW for $131,124 on Sep 09. The President of Products now owns 15,512 shares after completing the transaction at $181.11 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Briggs Teresa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $196.92 each. As a result, the insider received 393,840 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $405.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 206.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNOW traded on average about 6.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 318.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 13.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 28 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 31 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.