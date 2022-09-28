Is this a Prime Time To acquire Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) stock

The price of Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) closed at 0.33 in the last session, down -11.37% from day before closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0429 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1608721 shares were traded. TRKA reached its highest trading level at $0.3839 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3020.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRKA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 398,050 led to the insider holds 10,591,710 shares of the business.

Coates Peter bought 9,082 shares of TRKA for $8,491 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 10,091,710 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Coates Peter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 75,513 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,420 and bolstered with 10,082,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $3.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8826.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRKA traded on average about 285.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 332.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.14M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.76, compared to 1.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.