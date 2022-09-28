Is Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $157.99 in the most recent trading day, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) closed at 161.23, up 2.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013260 shares were traded. VEEV reached its highest trading level at $162.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VEEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $220.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $250.

On June 23, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $253.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on June 23, 2022, with a $253 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Chamberlain Paul Edward sold 260 shares for $179.99 per share. The transaction valued at 46,797 led to the insider holds 16,443 shares of the business.

Wallach Matthew J sold 10,000 shares of VEEV for $1,692,722 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 2,546 shares after completing the transaction at $169.27 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Cabral Timothy S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $166.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,666,075 and left with 103,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $327.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 201.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 989.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 2.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.