It’s a good day to be an Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s stock clocked out at 89.04, up 2.60% from its previous closing price of $86.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1469799 shares were traded. EXPD reached its highest trading level at $89.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXPD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when ALGER EUGENE K sold 7,157 shares for $107.35 per share. The transaction valued at 768,302 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ALGER EUGENE K sold 2,981 shares of EXPD for $319,822 on Aug 10. The President Global Services now owns 29,379 shares after completing the transaction at $107.29 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, ALGER EUGENE K, who serves as the President Global Services of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $128.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,477,784 and left with 7,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expeditors’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPD has reached a high of $137.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXPD traded 1.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, EXPD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 13.60% for EXPD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.38 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.65 and $6.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.9. EPS for the following year is $5.84, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.14 and $4.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $4.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.09B to a low estimate of $4.38B. As of the current estimate, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.61B, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.5B, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.88B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.52B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.14B and the low estimate is $11.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.