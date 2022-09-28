It’s a good day to be an Hecla Mining Company (HL) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Hecla Mining Company’s stock clocked out at 3.45, down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $3.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6754150 shares were traded. HL reached its highest trading level at $3.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4325.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on May 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.25 from $6.50 previously.

On April 13, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6.25 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hecla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1725.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HL has reached a high of $7.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1612, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0391.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HL traded 6.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 539.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.88M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 14.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, HL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.42.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $190.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $197M to a low estimate of $183.1M. As of the current estimate, Hecla Mining Company’s year-ago sales were $219.29M, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.99M, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of $-13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $835M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $733.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $769.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $807.47M, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879M and the low estimate is $689.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.