It’s a good day to be an The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) shareholder

In the latest session, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) closed at 31.08 up 3.60% from its previous closing price of $30.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037977 shares were traded. SMPL reached its highest trading level at $31.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Simply Good Foods Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on June 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $45 from $44 previously.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.

On January 27, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Zink Linda sold 5,000 shares for $44.40 per share. The transaction valued at 222,001 led to the insider holds 21,815 shares of the business.

SCALZO JOSEPH sold 100,000 shares of SMPL for $4,468,850 on Apr 19. The CEO and President now owns 45,555 shares after completing the transaction at $44.69 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, SCALZO JOSEPH, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 22,177 shares for $41.76 each. As a result, the insider received 926,174 and left with 45,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMPL has reached a high of $45.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMPL has traded an average of 690.15K shares per day and 756.41k over the past ten days. A total of 100.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.09M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SMPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.34, compared to 2.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $262.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $283.45M to a low estimate of $253.5M. As of the current estimate, The Simply Good Foods Company’s year-ago sales were $259.85M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.