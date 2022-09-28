It’s a good day to be an Toast Inc. (TOST) shareholder

In the latest session, Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at 17.95 up 3.34% from its previous closing price of $17.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3612749 shares were traded. TOST reached its highest trading level at $18.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Toast Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.

On April 05, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $19.MoffettNathanson initiated its Sell rating on April 05, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Comparato Christopher P sold 128,954 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 2,443,678 led to the insider holds 1,031,576 shares of the business.

Comparato Christopher P sold 33,336 shares of TOST for $631,717 on Sep 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 288,936 shares after completing the transaction at $18.95 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Hawkins Mark J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 52,790 shares for $20.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,099,088 and left with 64,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $69.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TOST has traded an average of 5.17M shares per day and 5.53M over the past ten days. A total of 509.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.12M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 10.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.2 and $-0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 48.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.