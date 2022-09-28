It’s an appealing income play to consider Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)

After closing at $1.12 in the most recent trading day, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) closed at 1.14, up 1.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13798527 shares were traded. AQST reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AQST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2019, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2019, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Boyd Peter E. bought 5,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050 led to the insider holds 59,532 shares of the business.

BRAENDER LORI J bought 13,761 shares of AQST for $13,211 on Jun 08. The General Counsel now owns 38,761 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Boyd Peter E., who serves as the SVP-Bus. Process & Info. Tech. of the company, bought 2,293 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,201 and bolstered with 54,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2005, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0317.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 669.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 352.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.05M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AQST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 919.97k with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 1.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.14 and $-1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.37. EPS for the following year is $-0.94, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.58 and $-1.4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $10.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.3M to a low estimate of $9.96M. As of the current estimate, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.35M, an estimated decrease of -31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.24M, a decrease of -15.40% over than the figure of $-31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93M and the low estimate is $62.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.