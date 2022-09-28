It’s an appealing income play to consider DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

The price of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) closed at 110.57 in the last session, up 8.15% from day before closing price of $102.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3141940 shares were traded. DKS reached its highest trading level at $111.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DKS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 400.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $125 from $110 previously.

On May 26, 2022, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $78.

On December 16, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $161.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2021, with a $161 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Hobart Lauren R sold 10,584 shares for $109.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,162,067 led to the insider holds 316,661 shares of the business.

Hayes John Edward III sold 16,219 shares of DKS for $1,779,159 on Aug 24. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 27,231 shares after completing the transaction at $109.70 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Hobart Lauren R, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 53,486 shares for $110.21 each. As a result, the insider received 5,894,441 and left with 316,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DICK’S’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $142.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DKS traded on average about 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.95M. Shares short for DKS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.64M with a Short Ratio of 8.37, compared to 14.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.18% and a Short% of Float of 38.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DKS is 1.95, which was 1.25 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 7.90% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.87 and a low estimate of $3.08, while EPS last year was $5.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.07 and $9.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.92. EPS for the following year is $11.29, with 25 analysts recommending between $13.5 and $8.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.8B and the low estimate is $11.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.