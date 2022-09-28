It’s an appealing income play to consider Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

The price of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at 284.81 in the last session, up 3.60% from day before closing price of $274.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3657867 shares were traded. ENPH reached its highest trading level at $294.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $282.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $292.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $174 to $281.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan sold 36,083 shares for $296.52 per share. The transaction valued at 10,699,271 led to the insider holds 1,095,133 shares of the business.

Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan sold 82,835 shares of ENPH for $24,934,670 on Sep 09. The President & CEO now owns 1,131,216 shares after completing the transaction at $301.02 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, RANHOFF DAVID A, who serves as the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 5,369 shares for $293.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,573,301 and left with 92,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 200.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 85.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $324.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 282.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 200.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENPH traded on average about 3.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.68M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 4.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.31 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $604.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $629.18M to a low estimate of $524.06M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $351.52M, an estimated increase of 71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.29M, an increase of 57.60% less than the figure of $71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $695M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $575.02M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 60.40% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.