It’s an appealing income play to consider Permian Resources Corporation (PR)

After closing at $6.17 in the most recent trading day, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) closed at 6.34, up 2.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5467540 shares were traded. PR reached its highest trading level at $6.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $9.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 284.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.52M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company.