It’s an appealing income play to consider PVH Corp. (PVH)

The price of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) closed at 46.36 in the last session, up 0.61% from day before closing price of $46.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1523046 shares were traded. PVH reached its highest trading level at $47.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PVH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $59.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $89.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Larsson Stefan bought 18,540 shares for $53.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 136,541 shares of the business.

Coughlin Zachary bought 1,857 shares of PVH for $100,000 on Sep 06. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 22,913 shares after completing the transaction at $53.85 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, HAGMAN MARTIJN, who serves as the CEO TH Global/PVH Europe of the company, bought 1,856 shares for $53.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,094 and bolstered with 51,422 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PVH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PVH has reached a high of $125.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PVH traded on average about 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.85M. Shares short for PVH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 2.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PVH is 0.15, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.60% for PVH, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $2.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $3.17 and low estimates of $2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.49 and $8.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.91. EPS for the following year is $10.47, with 18 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $8.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.15B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.13B and the low estimate is $8.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.