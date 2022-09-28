It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) stock

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) closed the day trading at 1.73 down -3.35% from the previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222749 shares were traded. LX reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2021, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.30.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15.30 to $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LexinFintech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LX has reached a high of $6.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6526.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LX traded about 817.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LX traded about 524.15k shares per day. A total of 178.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.98M. Insiders hold about 4.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 448.14k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67B, down -24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.