Livent Corporation (LTHM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) closed the day trading at 31.32 up 3.81% from the previous closing price of $30.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2561111 shares were traded. LTHM reached its highest trading level at $32.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LTHM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 12, 2022, Vertical Research Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $35.

On May 17, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $29.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on May 17, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares for $32.54 per share. The transaction valued at 118,272 led to the insider holds 62,582 shares of the business.

Graves Paul W sold 85,171 shares of LTHM for $2,980,985 on Sep 09. The President and CEO now owns 299,980 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Antoniazzi Gilberto, who serves as the Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 4,300 shares for $23.32 each. As a result, the insider received 100,276 and left with 47,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 58.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LTHM traded about 3.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LTHM traded about 4.64M shares per day. A total of 179.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.16, compared to 21.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.36% and a Short% of Float of 16.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $208.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $177.2M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $88.89M, an estimated increase of 134.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.65M, an increase of 118.80% less than the figure of $134.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.84M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $798.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.4M, up 89.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $779M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.