SIEN (Sientra Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) closed at 0.50 down -4.38% from its previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0229 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1138652 shares were traded. SIEN reached its highest trading level at $0.5756 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4860.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sientra Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 12, 2020, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Menezes Ronald sold 78,498 shares for $5.67 per share. The transaction valued at 445,084 led to the insider holds 427,302 shares of the business.

Van Hove Caroline F. sold 6,087 shares of SIEN for $34,513 on Nov 10. The Executive Chairman now owns 146,720 shares after completing the transaction at $5.67 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, Bennett Oliver Christian, who serves as the GC & Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 3,615 shares for $5.56 each. As a result, the insider received 20,099 and left with 76,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIEN has reached a high of $6.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7995, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8136.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIEN has traded an average of 665.48K shares per day and 408.02k over the past ten days. A total of 62.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.65M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SIEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 18.89, compared to 14.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.26% and a Short% of Float of 20.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.86 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.92. EPS for the following year is $-0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.62 and $-0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $23.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $24.2M to a low estimate of $22.3M. As of the current estimate, Sientra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.68M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.59M, an increase of 23.20% over than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.68M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.9M and the low estimate is $105.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.