The name Roku Inc. (ROKU) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) closed at 58.89 up 1.22% from its previous closing price of $58.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8063660 shares were traded. ROKU reached its highest trading level at $60.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Roku Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Pivotal Research Group Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when KAY STEPHEN H sold 1,232 shares for $65.90 per share. The transaction valued at 81,189 led to the insider holds 78,703 shares of the business.

KAY STEPHEN H sold 1,433 shares of ROKU for $95,925 on Sep 02. The SVP General Counsel, Secretary now owns 79,935 shares after completing the transaction at $66.94 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Fuchsberg Gilbert, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Development of the company, sold 3,218 shares for $66.94 each. As a result, the insider received 215,413 and left with 32,385 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $350.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROKU has traded an average of 9.75M shares per day and 9.38M over the past ten days. A total of 136.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.34M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 8.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.85, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $-0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $-2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.55. EPS for the following year is $-0.51, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $-1.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.2B and the low estimate is $4.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.