The name Ryder System Inc. (R) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) closed at 76.28 up 14.69% from its previous closing price of $66.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3766643 shares were traded. R reached its highest trading level at $78.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ryder System Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $96 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Ravindran Rajeev sold 2,750 shares for $77.60 per share. The transaction valued at 213,400 led to the insider holds 12,661 shares of the business.

Nieto Luis P Jr sold 2,220 shares of R for $162,682 on May 09. The Director now owns 26,939 shares after completing the transaction at $73.28 per share. On May 09, another insider, SMITH E FOLLIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,110 shares for $73.24 each. As a result, the insider received 81,296 and left with 39,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, R has reached a high of $93.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, R has traded an average of 440.95K shares per day and 637.35k over the past ten days. A total of 51.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.63M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for R as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for R is 2.48, from 2.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61. The current Payout Ratio is 16.20% for R, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1993 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.78 and a low estimate of $3.12, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.21, with high estimates of $3.4 and low estimates of $2.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.75 and $13.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.19. EPS for the following year is $11.01, with 9 analysts recommending between $11.85 and $10.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $2.78B. As of the current estimate, Ryder System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.46B, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.01B, an increase of 15.80% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for R’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.66B, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.96B and the low estimate is $11.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.