The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $209.00 in the most recent trading day, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) closed at 208.56, down -0.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1538181 shares were traded. SHW reached its highest trading level at $212.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $206.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 170.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $292 from $313 previously.

On July 12, 2022, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $300.

On May 31, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $245.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on May 31, 2022, with a $245 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Binns Justin T sold 1,542 shares for $259.99 per share. The transaction valued at 400,905 led to the insider holds 6,877 shares of the business.

MORIKIS JOHN G bought 2,000 shares of SHW for $519,100 on Feb 25. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 320,774 shares after completing the transaction at $259.55 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Mistysyn Allen J, who serves as the SVP – Finance & CFO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $253.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 253,910 and bolstered with 43,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHW has reached a high of $354.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 238.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 264.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.29M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SHW’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.89, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for SHW, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.19 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $2.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.8 and $8.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.38. EPS for the following year is $10.97, with 30 analysts recommending between $12.31 and $9.47.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $5.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.96B to a low estimate of $5.61B. As of the current estimate, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s year-ago sales were $5.15B, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.3B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.06B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.94B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.91B and the low estimate is $21.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.