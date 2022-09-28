There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) can be one of them

The closing price of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) was 0.73 for the day, down -14.28% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1214 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3651103 shares were traded. ARDS reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6825.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARDS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDS has reached a high of $4.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6398.

Shares Statistics:

ARDS traded an average of 127.79K shares per day over the past three months and 114.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.49M. Insiders hold about 18.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 96.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.98, compared to 187.67k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.49, while EPS last year was $-0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $-1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.33. EPS for the following year is $-0.6, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $-1.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.4M to a low estimate of $520k. As of the current estimate, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33k, an estimated increase of 31,597.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.32M, an increase of 2,098.10% less than the figure of $31,597.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53M, up 2,761.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.7M and the low estimate is $1.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -34.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.